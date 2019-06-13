County Championship: Godleman and Lace dominate Glamorgan

By Nick Webb

BBC Sport Wales at St Helen's

Billy Godleman and Tom Lace
Billy Godleman and Tom Lace mad a partnership of 291 on the third day at St Helen's
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day three):
Glamorgan 394: Wagg 100, Carey 62; Reece 3-40, Palladino 3-104
Derbyshire 504-4 Godleman 211*, Lace 143, Hosein 53*
Derbyshire (8 pts) lead Glamorgan (5 pts) by 110 runs
Scorecard

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman and new recruit Tom Lace dominated day three as they steered the visitors to 504-4, 110 runs ahead of Glamorgan.

Their partnership of 291 was the best ever for Derbyshire against the Welsh side.

Godleman reached a career-best 211 not out, having scored faster than any of his previous centuries.

Lace was virtually chanceless in his maiden first-class hundred, hitting 18 boundaries in his innings of 143.

Harvey Hosein (53 not out) joined Godleman in a century partnership in the closing overs of the day as the visitors turned the screw.

Derbyshire could now get a chance to extend their lead and put pressure on Glamorgan to bat out time on the final day.

The home side dropped Godleman three times, with a superb catch by Owen Morgan to dismiss Lace representing a rare home highlight.

Derbyshire batsman Tom Lace told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's brilliant, I've had a few fifties at the start of the year but I haven't converted any, so it was really nice to be with Bill when I got there (to a hundred). He's been brilliant for me while I've been at Derby.

"It was a really enjoyable, I'm very happy, the landmarks happen if you go about your processes, I was nervous but it was nice to get there.

"It's been a batsman-friendly wicket but the spinners were turning it a bit towards the end, so if we can get a few more runs and give ourselves something to bowl at, who knows what's going to happen?"

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I can't fault the effort from the lads, we tried with loads of energy all the way through in the field, but we weren't at our best with the ball.

"There were a few too many bad ones in there but the bowlers have been outstanding all year, Lukas Carey has bowled really well (here) and we've put down a couple of chances in the field.

"Whatever happens, we've got to fight to save the game when we get an opportunity to bat."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC