County Championship: Godleman and Lace dominate Glamorgan
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day three):
|Glamorgan 394: Wagg 100, Carey 62; Reece 3-40, Palladino 3-104
|Derbyshire 504-4 Godleman 211*, Lace 143, Hosein 53*
|Derbyshire (8 pts) lead Glamorgan (5 pts) by 110 runs
Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman and new recruit Tom Lace dominated day three as they steered the visitors to 504-4, 110 runs ahead of Glamorgan.
Their partnership of 291 was the best ever for Derbyshire against the Welsh side.
Godleman reached a career-best 211 not out, having scored faster than any of his previous centuries.
Lace was virtually chanceless in his maiden first-class hundred, hitting 18 boundaries in his innings of 143.
Harvey Hosein (53 not out) joined Godleman in a century partnership in the closing overs of the day as the visitors turned the screw.
Derbyshire could now get a chance to extend their lead and put pressure on Glamorgan to bat out time on the final day.
The home side dropped Godleman three times, with a superb catch by Owen Morgan to dismiss Lace representing a rare home highlight.
Derbyshire batsman Tom Lace told BBC Radio Derby:
"It's brilliant, I've had a few fifties at the start of the year but I haven't converted any, so it was really nice to be with Bill when I got there (to a hundred). He's been brilliant for me while I've been at Derby.
"It was a really enjoyable, I'm very happy, the landmarks happen if you go about your processes, I was nervous but it was nice to get there.
"It's been a batsman-friendly wicket but the spinners were turning it a bit towards the end, so if we can get a few more runs and give ourselves something to bowl at, who knows what's going to happen?"
Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:
"I can't fault the effort from the lads, we tried with loads of energy all the way through in the field, but we weren't at our best with the ball.
"There were a few too many bad ones in there but the bowlers have been outstanding all year, Lukas Carey has bowled really well (here) and we've put down a couple of chances in the field.
"Whatever happens, we've got to fight to save the game when we get an opportunity to bat."