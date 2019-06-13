County Championship: Godleman and Lace dominate Glamorgan

Billy Godleman and Tom Lace mad a partnership of 291 on the third day at St Helen's

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day three): Glamorgan 394: Wagg 100, Carey 62; Reece 3-40, Palladino 3-104 Derbyshire 504-4 Godleman 211*, Lace 143, Hosein 53* Derbyshire (8 pts) lead Glamorgan (5 pts) by 110 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman and new recruit Tom Lace dominated day three as they steered the visitors to 504-4, 110 runs ahead of Glamorgan.

Their partnership of 291 was the best ever for Derbyshire against the Welsh side.

Godleman reached a career-best 211 not out, having scored faster than any of his previous centuries.

Lace was virtually chanceless in his maiden first-class hundred, hitting 18 boundaries in his innings of 143.

Harvey Hosein (53 not out) joined Godleman in a century partnership in the closing overs of the day as the visitors turned the screw.

Derbyshire could now get a chance to extend their lead and put pressure on Glamorgan to bat out time on the final day.

The home side dropped Godleman three times, with a superb catch by Owen Morgan to dismiss Lace representing a rare home highlight.

Derbyshire batsman Tom Lace told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's brilliant, I've had a few fifties at the start of the year but I haven't converted any, so it was really nice to be with Bill when I got there (to a hundred). He's been brilliant for me while I've been at Derby.

"It was a really enjoyable, I'm very happy, the landmarks happen if you go about your processes, I was nervous but it was nice to get there.

"It's been a batsman-friendly wicket but the spinners were turning it a bit towards the end, so if we can get a few more runs and give ourselves something to bowl at, who knows what's going to happen?"

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I can't fault the effort from the lads, we tried with loads of energy all the way through in the field, but we weren't at our best with the ball.

"There were a few too many bad ones in there but the bowlers have been outstanding all year, Lukas Carey has bowled really well (here) and we've put down a couple of chances in the field.

"Whatever happens, we've got to fight to save the game when we get an opportunity to bat."