All-time India ODI XI revealed: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma all make readers' team

On the eve of India v Pakistan at Old Trafford, BBC Sport reveals the all-time India one-day international XI as voted for by almost 12,000 users of this website.

The squad was announced on The Doosra podcast, which you can listen to here.

Have a look at the final selection - you can discuss it in the comments below.

1. Rohit Sharma (voted into 57% of teams)

(ODIs: 208; Runs: 8,189; Average: 48.17; Best: 264)

Did you know? Hit 264 runs v Sri Lanka in 2014, the highest ODI score ever recorded, he has two other scores of 200+. No one else has recorded more than one such score.

2. Virender Sehwag (46%)

(ODIs: 251; Runs: 8,273; Average: 35.06; Best: 219)

Did you know? Scored 219 v West Indies in 2011, the third highest score recorded in ODI history.

3. Virat Kohli (92%)

(ODIs: 229; Runs: 10,943; Average: 59.47; Best: 183)

Did you know? Has an ODI batting average of 59.5, the best of any of the 225 players to score 2,000+ runs in this format.

4. Sachin Tendulkar (97%)

(ODIs: 463; Runs: 18,426; Average: 44.83; Best: 200*)

Did you know? The leading runscorer in ODI history, notching up 18,426 runs at an average of 44.8 from 452 innings, including 145 scores of 50+ and 49 centuries.

5. Yuvraj Singh (61%)

(ODIs: 304; Runs: 8,701; Average: 36.56; Best: 150)

Did you know? Of players to take 100 ODI wickets for India, only Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have scored more runs than him (8,609).

6. MS Dhoni (98%)

(ODIs: 343; Runs: 10,561; Average: 50.53; Best: 183*, 315 catches & 121 stumpings)

Did you know? Scored more than 10,000 ODI runs and recorded 436 dismissals, his tally of 121 stumpings is the most by any player in this format.

7. Kapil Dev (79%)

(ODIs: 225; Runs: 3,783; Average: 23.79; Best: 175*; Wickets: 253; Average: 27.45)

Did you know? One of six players to take 250+ ODI wickets for India, his economy rate of 3.7 the best of anyone to take 10+ wickets for his country.

8. Anil Kumble (78%)

(ODIs: 271; Wickets: 337; Average: 30.90; Best: 6-12)

Did you know? India's leading ODI wicket-taker with 337 scalps to his name, 54 of those coming against Pakistan.

9. Harbhajan Singh (46%)

(ODIs: 236; Wickets: 269; Average: 33.36; Best: 5-31)

Did you know? Second most ODI wickets by a spinner for India (265) in a career which started in 1998 and ended in 2015.

10. Zaheer Khan (70%)

(ODIs: 200; Wickets: 282; Average: 29.44; Best: 5-42)

Did you know? Took 66 wickets against Sri Lanka, the most any Indian bowler has taken against a single opponent in ODI history.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (66%)

(ODIs: 51; Wickets: 90; Average: 21.99; Best: 5-27)

Did you know? Since Bumrah's debut in 2016, Trent Boult (101) is the only seamer with more ODI wickets to his name.

*Statistics, some of which were supplied by Opta, correct as of 14 June, 2019

Still not picked your team? You can do so here...