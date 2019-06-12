India in New Zealand 2020
January
24 1st Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
29 3rd Twenty20 international, Hamilton (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
31 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
February
2 5th Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
5 1st ODI, Hamilton (d/n) (02:00 GMT)
8 2nd ODI, Auckland (d/n) (02:00 GMT)
11 3rd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (02:00 GMT)
21-25 1st Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (22:30 GMT, 20-25 Feb)
29-4 Mar 2nd Test, Christchurch (22:30 GMT, 28 Feb-3 Mar)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made