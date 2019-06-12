India in New Zealand 2020

January

24 1st Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

29 3rd Twenty20 international, Hamilton (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

31 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

February

2 5th Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (07:00 GMT)

5 1st ODI, Hamilton (d/n) (02:00 GMT)

8 2nd ODI, Auckland (d/n) (02:00 GMT)

11 3rd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (02:00 GMT)

21-25 1st Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (22:30 GMT, 20-25 Feb)

29-4 Mar 2nd Test, Christchurch (22:30 GMT, 28 Feb-3 Mar)

