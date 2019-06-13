Rain at Cricket World Cup: India v New Zealand under threat

India's next game is against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday

Cricket supporters endured more frustration on Thursday, when the start of India versus New Zealand was delayed because of rain and a wet outfield.

Both teams are hoping to extend their 100% winning record in the competition, but a mixed forecast means play may not be possible.

An abandonment would be the fourth in this World Cup.

The previous highest number of abandoned games in a World Cup was two, in 1992 and 2003.