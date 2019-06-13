Rain at Cricket World Cup: India v New Zealand under threat
Cricket supporters endured more frustration on Thursday, when the start of India versus New Zealand was delayed because of rain and a wet outfield.
Both teams are hoping to extend their 100% winning record in the competition, but a mixed forecast means play may not be possible.
An abandonment would be the fourth in this World Cup.
The previous highest number of abandoned games in a World Cup was two, in 1992 and 2003.
