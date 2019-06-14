County Championship: Glamorgan comfortably hold Derbyshire

Billy Godleman joined Derbyshire from Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day four): Glamorgan 394 & 184-2 Labuschagne 83, Selman 70* Derbyshire 598-5 dec: Godleman 227, Lace 143, Hosein 91* Glamorgan (10 pts) drew with Derbyshire (13 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan comfortably held out for a draw at 184-2 after Derbyshire gave themselves 58 overs to bowl the home side out.

But the visitors never looked likely to capitalise on their advantage of 204 runs on first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne hit a stylish 83 while Nick Selman finished on a solid 70 not out.

Earlier Billy Godleman took his career-best to 227 and Harvey Hosein made 91 not out in Derbyshire's 598-5 declared.

Bizarrely, Glamorgan bowler Lukas Carey suffered a minor arm injury as he collided with Godleman while appealing successfully for leg-before.

Glamorgan remain second in the table and unbeaten after six matches as they prepare to face Middlesex at Radlett with only one day off.

Fourth-placed Derbyshire, boosted by their fifth-highest ever innings total, host leaders Lancashire on Monday 17 June.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a good batting wicket and the way the boys went about it in the second dig showed good signs of intent as it would have been easy to have keeled over.

"It's nice to see Nick get runs after missing out in the first innings and the way Marnie played was pleasing.

"It wasn't just (below par) with the ball, we weren't up to the standards we've set in the field and that was a real let-down from us, it's something we need to change against Middlesex on Sunday.

"I'm not really looking at the table at the moment, but it's pleasing to see how we've come on so far."

Derbyshire Head of Cricket David Houghton told BBC Radio Derby:

"It could have been a good wicket if we'd had the full four days without losing time each day. Possibly we could have got a bit more turn out of it, but it was a bit too batsman-friendly in the end.

"You've got to decide whether you want to declare at the start of the day and bat again at the end, or bat on which we did. It didn't work but it's easier to bat (on) in these conditions.

"Billy really did play well, he did well in the 50-overs competition and he's carried that form back into these games. To have your captain in form is a huge thing for the club, and Tom Lace's first first-class century is a big milestone in any career."