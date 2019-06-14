Jack Murphy: Glamorgan batsman forced to retire aged 23

Jack Murphy made his first-class debut for Cardiff MCC University against Glamorgan in April 2015

Glamorgan batsman Jack Murphy has been forced to retire because of a knee injury at the age of 23.

Glamorgan say Murphy aggravated the injury in a second XI fixture against Somerset earlier this season.

Two specialists have advised Murphy he cannot continue playing professionally.

"It has been a dream come true to play and represent Glamorgan and that has made it an even harder decision to have to call time on my cricket career," he said.

Murphy is a product of the Glamorgan academy and made his first-class debut for the club in 2017.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018 when he amassed more than 500 runs in the County Championship, which included a career-best 80 against Kent at Canterbury.

"I will always be proud of my time and achievements with the club, especially the game against Kent last season," he said.

"Although it is going to be a difficult period transitioning out of the game I love, I am excited about what the future holds, the opportunities that await me and turning my dedication to a new profession.

"I have made lifelong friends in this sport and I wish Glamorgan all the success in the future and again I sincerely thank everyone who has helped and supported me."

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "I would like to wish Jack the very best from everyone at Glamorgan, and thank him for his services to the club both on and off the field.

"Jack is a very popular member of the dressing room and the club in general and it's very sad for Jack and his family that he has had to cut such a promising career short due to the injury."