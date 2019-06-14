Cricket World Cup: England to assess Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy

Media playback is not supported on this device Cricket World Cup: England beat West Indies by eight wickets

England captain Eoin Morgan is hopeful he and opener Jason Roy will be able to play against Afghanistan on Tuesday despite both leaving the field through injury during the win over West Indies.

Morgan, 32, suffered a back spasm while fielding and Roy, 28, picked up a hamstring injury.

"Hopefully we don't present serious injuries," Morgan said.

"When any two players go down it's a worry but we are not at panic stations yet."

Neither Morgan - who had to stand during his post-match news conference - or Roy were risked during England's run chase, as stand-in opener Joe Root hit a century and all-rounder Chris Woakes was promoted up to number three.

Should either batsmen need to be left out at Old Trafford on Tuesday, England could call upon batsman James Vince, or recall Moeen Ali.

"I'm a bit stiff and sore, I had a bit of a back spasm which hasn't settled down yet," Morgan told Test Match Special.

"I get them two or three times a year and unfortunately it's come now. Hopefully it settles down in the next 48 hours. Jason Roy had a stiff hammy.

"We won't take anyone lightly and will play our strongest XI if we are fit.

"Ultimately, we want to win as many games as quickly as possible to guarantee qualification."