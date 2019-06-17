County Championship: Yorkshire batsmen stifled by Warwickshire pacemen at York

Yorkshire had not held a first-class cricket fixture in the historic county town of York since 1890

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Clifton Park, York (day one): Yorkshire 208-8: Ballance 54, Willey 46, Fraine 42, Patterson 36*; Miles 4-32, Hannon-Dalby 3-60 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Yorkshire 1 pt Match scorecard

Warwickshire's fast bowlers had the better of things on the first day of county cricket in 129 years at York as they limited their hosts to 208-8.

Winter signing Craig Miles took 4-32 on only his third Championship start for the Bears, while native Yorkshireman Oliver Hannon-Dalby weighed in with 3-60 against his former county.

Only four Tykes batsmen made double figures, headed by Gary Ballance's 54.

He was well backed by England's David Willey (46) and Will Fraine (42).

Willey went shortly before the premature close when bowled by Miles after putting on a stand of 60 with Yorkshire skipper Steve Patterson, who remains unbeaten overnight on 36.

The only other stand of note was the 85 put on for the second wicket by Ballance and Fraine.

That was dramatically ended when Miles made Fraine the first of three wickets in eight balls, rapidly followed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jack Leaning, both for ducks.

Without Henry Brookes (hip), who joined a Bears fast bowling department injury list that already included Olly Stone and Australian Ryan Sidebottom, the Bears attack was weakened.

But Miles and Liam Norwell took the field together in the Bears team for the first time on a rain-shortened opening morning at Clifton Park.

And, after an uncontested toss on the ground where he played club cricket for York 16 years ago, Jeetan Patel got the key wicket of Ballance to take his season's tally to 36.

Yorkshire opening batsman Will Fraine:

"They bowled pretty well. We had a plan to get through Jeetan Patel and take advantage of any bad balls. Then mine was a soft dismissal. I don't know how I've hit it to midwicket and we then had a bad 10 overs.

"But Steve Patterson and Dave Willey have played well to get us into a position where we're not behind the game. We would like a few more runs, but we've still got some batting to go.

"Credit to York. They've produced a pretty good cricket wicket. If the bad ball's there, it will go for four. If the bowler gets it right, it will offer a bit.

"The pitch is playing nicely, and we're all happy with it. There's a bit of bounce and carry, and the bowlers will be licking their lips for the next couple of days."

Warwickshire fast bowler Craig Miles:

"To come back into the side and take a few wickets, I really enjoyed my day. It's good to have that competition. It would be wrong of me to say I didn't feel a bit of pressure in my first couple of overs.

"I was trying to feel my way a bit. But I grew in confidence more and more. It was nice to take that first wicket.

"That was helped by a very good catch from Matt Lamb. We also made some good stops, and the standard of throwing was top drawer.

"There was that annoying partnership at the end between Willey and Patterson, but it's going to be tough for the batters, providing bowlers bowl in a reasonable area. It could be a good four days if the weather holds off."