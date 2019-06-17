County Championship: Neil Dexter hits career-best 180 for Leicestershire v Gloucestershire

Neil Dexter passed 8,000 first-class runs on his way to a career-best 180

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 343-5: Dexter 180, Azad 137; Shaw 2-54 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Leicestershire's Neil Dexter hit a career-best 180 and Hasan Azad also hit a ton as the hosts enjoyed a strong opening day against Gloucestershire.

Home skipper Paul Horton went for a duck in the fourth over as the hosts made a poor start.

Dexter hit his century off just 136 balls and beat his previous top score of 163 before falling short of 200.

Azad went for 137 just moments after he and Dexter had set a new Leicestershire record of 320 for the second wicket.

It was a momentous day for veteran South African Dexter, who not only made a new career-best but also passed 8,000 first-class runs before he edged one behind off the bowling of Josh Shaw.

It was generally a tough day for the visitors but their late flurry of wickets, which saw the hosts reduced from 326-1 to 339-5, gives them hope for the second day.

Leicestershire's surprising decision to bring in nightwatchman Chris Wright after Azad fell off the bowling of David Payne, despite the fact there were still seven overs to play, backfired when Dexter quickly followed him and Mark Cosgrove came out only to fall for one.