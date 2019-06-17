County Championship: Essex bowl Hampshire out for 88 to complete innings win

Simon Harmer has taken six 10-wicket match hauls in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Hampshire 118 Harmer 5-23 & 88: Harmer 7-38 Essex 214: Bopara 59, Lawrence 57; Abbott 4-54 Essex (20 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by an innings and eight runs Match scorecard

Essex crushed Hampshire inside two days in a dramatic few hours at Chelmsford where 17 wickets tumbled before tea.

After Essex were bowled out for 214, they skittled their opponents for 88 to win by an innings and eight runs, with Simon Harmer claiming seven wickets.

Division One's leading wicket-taker finished with match figures of 12-61.

Hampshire had been 32-7 and heading for their lowest total against Essex before Joe Weatherley and Kyle Abbott took them beyond the 54 they made in 1931.

Despite some resistance from Weatherley, who carried his bat for 29 not out, and the lower order, it was still a humiliating defeat for Sam Northeast's second-placed side.

They only batted for 63.5 overs across two innings and are now just seven points ahead of Essex, who climb to third.

Essex themselves had collapsed from 169-3 in the morning session, losing their last seven wickets for 45 runs to take a first-innings lead of 96.

But it proved to be more than enough of an advantage as none of Hampshire's top eight batsmen, excluding Weatherley, made more than four.

Harmer ripped through the middle order after Jamie Porter had removed opener Tom Alsop and India batsman Ajinkya Rahane first ball.

The spinner was helped by reckless shots from the Hampshire players, including having Northeast stumped and Rilee Rossouw who sliced his second ball straight to third man.

Abbott counter-attacked on his way to 18 before he too was out needlessly, guiding Aaron Beard straight to mid-off.

Mason Crane (20) then became Harmer's sixth victim thanks to some incredible footwork by Adam Wheater. The wicketkeeper dropped Crane's edge behind but somehow kicked the ball to Ryan ten Doeschate at short leg who held on to a simple chance.

Four balls later, Harmer finished the game by pinning Fidel Edwards lbw to move to 42 wickets for the season.