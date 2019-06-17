Cricket World Cup: England's Jason Roy to miss next two matches

Jason Roy has hit nine centuries in 80 one-day internationals for England

England v Afghanistan, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Venue: Old Trafford Date: Tuesday, 18 June Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Opener Jason Roy will miss England's next two World Cup matches, but captain Eoin Morgan could be fit to face Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Roy suffered a hamstring tear and Morgan a back spasm in the eight-wicket win over West Indies on Friday.

Roy, 28, will sit out the meeting with Afghanistan and Friday's match against Sri Lanka, with England saying he will be assessed on an "ongoing basis".

Morgan's spasm has "settled down" and a decision will be made before the game.

Both injuries occurred in apparently innocuous circumstances at Southampton.

Morgan was moving to the non-striker's stumps to back up a throw when he sustained the injury that left him struggling to climb the pavilion stairs.

He was unable to sit down when he spoke to the media after the game.

He had a scan and treatment over the weekend and England say he will be monitored before they meet the World Cup's bottom side.

Roy left the field before Morgan, having pulled up when chasing the ball.

Earlier this year, he was out for seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

He man had an MRI scan in London on Saturday. It could be that the games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all that he misses, or he could be ruled out for longer.

Roy has hit 315 runs in three innings in the tournament at an average of 71.66, including a superb 153 against Bangladesh.

Morgan has made 101 in three innings at an average of 33.66, scoring 57 in the opening victory over South Africa.

With neither Roy nor Morgan able to bat against the Windies, Joe Root moved from number three to open and scored an unbeaten century, while Chris Woakes made 40 after being promoted from seven to three.

Against Afghanistan, it seems likely that James Vince will open the batting in what would be his first World Cup match, while Moeen Ali - who has been omitted for the past two games - could slot into the middle order if Morgan is ruled out.

Moeen may also come into the side as a second spinner if England opt to alter their recent tactic of playing four frontline pace bowlers.