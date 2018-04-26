Cricket World Cup: Fixtures, results and key stats

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

The fixtures

June

17 West Indies v Bangladesh, Taunton
Scorecard

18 England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

19 New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

20 Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge (10:30 BST)

21 England v Sri Lanka, Headingley (10:30 BST)

22 India v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)

22 West Indies v New Zealand, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)

23 Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's (10:30 BST)

24 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)

25 England v Australia, Lord's (10:30 BST)

26 New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

27 West Indies v India, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

28 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

29 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Headingley (10:30 BST)

29 New Zealand v Australia, Lord's (d/n) (13:30 BST)

30 England v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

July

1 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

2 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

3 England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

4 Afghanistan v West Indies, Headingley (10:30 BST)

5 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's (10:30 BST)

6 Sri Lanka v India, Headingley (10:30 BST)

6 Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)

9 *First semi-final: 1st v 4th, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

11 *Second semi-final: 2nd v 3rd, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

14 *Final, Lord's (10:30 BST)

*Semi-finals and final have a reserve day

Full tournament schedule

The top performers

Full list of World Cup averages

The not-so-top performers

Table and statistics updated after every match; Where bowlers have the same number of wickets, average is used to determine who makes the top five

The results so far

June

16 India v Pakistan, Old Trafford
India win by 89 runs (DLS Method)
Report.Scorecard
15 South Africa v Afghanistan, Cardiff (d/n)
South Africa won by nine wickets (DLS method)
Report. Scorecard
15 Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval
Australia won by 87 runs
Report.Scorecard
14 England v West Indies, Southampton
England won by eight wickets
Report.Scorecard
13 India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Report.
12 Australia v Pakistan, Taunton
Australia won by 41 runs
Report.Scorecard
11 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Bristol
Match abandoned; no result
Report.Scorecard
10 South Africa v West Indies, Southampton
Match abandoned; no result
Report. Scorecard
9 India v Australia, The Oval
India won by 36 runs
Report. Scorecard. The curious case of immovable bails
8 Afghanistan v New Zealand, Taunton
New Zealand won by seven wickets
Report. Scorecard
8 England v Bangladesh, Cardiff
England won by 106 runs
Report.Scorecard
7 Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Bristol
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Report
6 Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge
Australia win by 15 runs
Report. Scorecard
5 Bangladesh v New Zealand, The Oval
New Zealand won by two wickets
Report. Scorecard
5 India v South Africa, Southampton
India won by six wickets
Report. Scorecard
4 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Cardiff
Sri Lanka win by 34 runs
Report. Scorecard
3 England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
Pakistan won by 14 runs
Report.Scorecard
2 South Africa v Bangladesh, The Oval
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
Report.Scorecard
1 Afghanistan v Australia, Bristol (d/n)
Australia won by seven wickets
Report. Scorecard
1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Cardiff
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
Report.Scorecard

May

31 West Indies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
West Indies won by seven wickets
Report.Scorecard. Reaction
30 England v South Africa, The Oval
England won by 104 runs
Report.Scorecard.Reaction

