Cricket World Cup: Fixtures, results and key stats

You will be able to listen to Test Match Special coverage of the World Cup - and watch video highlights on the BBC Sport website

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

The fixtures

June

17 West Indies v Bangladesh, Taunton Scorecard

18 England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

19 New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

20 Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge (10:30 BST)

21 England v Sri Lanka, Headingley (10:30 BST)

22 India v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)

22 West Indies v New Zealand, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)

23 Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's (10:30 BST)

24 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)

25 England v Australia, Lord's (10:30 BST)

26 New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

27 West Indies v India, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

28 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

29 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Headingley (10:30 BST)

29 New Zealand v Australia, Lord's (d/n) (13:30 BST)

30 England v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

July

1 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

2 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

3 England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)

4 Afghanistan v West Indies, Headingley (10:30 BST)

5 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's (10:30 BST)

6 Sri Lanka v India, Headingley (10:30 BST)

6 Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)

9 *First semi-final: 1st v 4th, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)

11 *Second semi-final: 2nd v 3rd, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)

14 *Final, Lord's (10:30 BST)

*Semi-finals and final have a reserve day

Full tournament schedule

The top performers

Full list of World Cup averages

The not-so-top performers

Table and statistics updated after every match; Where bowlers have the same number of wickets, average is used to determine who makes the top five

The results so far

June

16 India v Pakistan, Old Trafford India win by 89 runs (DLS Method) Report.Scorecard

15 South Africa v Afghanistan, Cardiff (d/n) South Africa won by nine wickets (DLS method) Report. Scorecard

15 Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval Australia won by 87 runs Report.Scorecard

14 England v West Indies, Southampton England won by eight wickets Report.Scorecard

13 India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge Match abandoned without a ball bowled Report.

12 Australia v Pakistan, Taunton Australia won by 41 runs Report.Scorecard

11 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Bristol Match abandoned; no result Report.Scorecard

10 South Africa v West Indies, Southampton Match abandoned; no result Report. Scorecard

8 Afghanistan v New Zealand, Taunton New Zealand won by seven wickets Report. Scorecard

8 England v Bangladesh, Cardiff England won by 106 runs Report.Scorecard

7 Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Bristol Match abandoned without a ball bowled Report

6 Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge Australia win by 15 runs Report. Scorecard

5 Bangladesh v New Zealand, The Oval New Zealand won by two wickets Report. Scorecard

5 India v South Africa, Southampton India won by six wickets Report. Scorecard

4 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Cardiff Sri Lanka win by 34 runs Report. Scorecard

3 England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge Pakistan won by 14 runs Report.Scorecard

2 South Africa v Bangladesh, The Oval Bangladesh won by 21 runs Report.Scorecard

1 Afghanistan v Australia, Bristol (d/n) Australia won by seven wickets Report. Scorecard

1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Cardiff New Zealand won by 10 wickets Report.Scorecard

May

31 West Indies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge West Indies won by seven wickets Report.Scorecard. Reaction

30 England v South Africa, The Oval England won by 104 runs Report.Scorecard.Reaction

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made