Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh chase 322 to beat West Indies

Three sixes and two fan catches in one over for Bangladesh

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Taunton West Indies 321-8 (50 overs): Hope 96, Lewis 70, Hetmyer 50 Bangladesh 322-3 (41.3 overs): Shakib 124*, Das 94* Bangladesh won by seven wickets Scorecard; Table; Schedule

Shakib Al Hasan's sublime unbeaten 124 helped Bangladesh pull off the second highest chase in World Cup history with a dominant seven-wicket win over West Indies at Taunton.

Set 322 for victory, the Tigers made a rapid start but lost two wickets in quick succession to leave the game evenly poised at 133-3 off 19 overs.

But Shakib took apart the West Indies' one-pace attack, reaching his second successive century of the tournament off 83 balls.

He put on 189 with Liton Das, who accumulated calmly before sensationally accelerating, hitting Shannon Gabriel for three consecutive sixes.

Das, making his World Cup debut, ended with a brilliant 94 not out off 69 balls, hitting a four to take Bangladesh to their target with 51 balls to spare.

West Indies' 321-8 was built around Shai Hope's measured 96, Evin Lewis' entertaining 70 and a brutal 26-ball 50 from Shimron Hetmyer.

Victory lifted Bangladesh to fifth in the table and maintains their chances of reaching the semi-finals, while also effectively ending West Indies' hopes.

Jason Holder's side will have to win their four remaining games, including tough matches against India and New Zealand, to stand a chance, but they looked stunned after a chastening defeat.

This was no shock, though - Bangladesh have now won five one-day internationals in a row against West Indies and outperformed them in all areas.

Shakib & Das dismantle West Indies

West Indies' fast bowlers started the tournament dismantling top-order batsmen but their effectiveness has waned and the lack of a plan B was ruthlessly exposed here - 55% of all deliveries were short despite Bangladesh playing that length with ease.

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar cut and pulled with aplomb in a fast start to the chase, as did Shakib after Sarkar had guided one to Chris Gayle in the slips.

It meant Bangladesh never had to panic about the required rate, even when Tamim was brilliantly run out by Sheldon Cottrell - gathering a drive hit back to him and throwing down the stumps in one movement - and Mushfiqur Rahim was caught behind down the leg side.

'Fantastic fielding' by Cottrell - is this the run-out of the tournament?

Still the five Windies pace bowlers kept dropping short or over-compensating by pushing it too full and were punished by Shakib, who hit several exquisite drives down the ground and brought up his ninth ODI hundred with a sumptuous cover drive.

A dejected West Indies were further hampered by the injured Andre Russell barely able to jog after struggling through six overs, meaning they had to resort to Gayle's gentle off-breaks, while they were also sloppy in the field.

Das capitalised expertly, initially knocking it around to reach 50 off 43 balls before hitting his next 44 runs off just 26 deliveries as Bangladesh rushed to victory.

In chasing 322, they beat their own mark in passing 319 against Scotland in 2015, behind only Ireland's successful pursuit of 328 against England in 2011.

'That's the breakthrough!' - Bangladesh remove Gayle for duck

Windies rue slow start

Despite posting a challenging total, West Indies could have scored more on a good batting surface but for a tame start in which they scored only 32 runs off 10 overs, the lowest first powerplay score of the tournament.

Opener Gayle, who now tends to start slowly and make it up quickly, was unable to do the second part of that approach, nicking Mohammad Saifuddin behind for a 13-ball duck.

Lewis and Hope consolidated in a stand of 116 until the former was caught at long-off for 70 before Nicholas Pooran's entertaining 25, which included him dislodging a roof tile with a mighty six, was ended by another miscue.

'He nearly hit that into the river' Pooran's six damages the roof

Hope kept nudging singles, while Hetmyer and Jason Holder, who hit 33 off 15 balls provided overdue brutality, both heaving huge sixes out of the ground.

Hope fell four short of a century when he clipped the resurgent Mustafizur Rahman to square leg in trying to up the scoring rate and, while he had anchored the innings well, facing 52 dot balls in 121 deliveries proved costly.