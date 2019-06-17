Aaron Thomason: Sussex sign former Warwickshire all-rounder

Aaron Thomason made 45 appearances for the Bears in one-day cricket but is still to make his first-class debut

Sussex have signed all-rounder Aaron Thomason on an undisclosed-length contract following last week's mid-season release by Warwickshire.

Birmingham-born Thomason, 21, had only played one-day cricket for the Bears in four years on the staff at Edgbaston.

"This is a lovely part of the country to live in," said Thomason. "I'm looking forward to getting stuck in.

"This is a great opportunity for me. The club has some great players who I am sure I will learn lots from."

He added: "I'm relishing a new experience in the game and hopefully becoming a crucial part of the side over the next few years."

Thomason made 17 appearances in List A cricket for Warwickshire, making his debut against Middlesex at Lord's as a 17-year-old in 2014. He also played 28 games for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: "We identified that we want to strengthen our seam-bowling depth and, as a talented fast-medium bowling all-rounder, Aaron fits the bill perfectly.

"He's come through the youth system at Warwickshire and from what we've seen we think we can help him continue his development as a cricketer."