Aaron Thomason: Sussex sign former Warwickshire all-rounder
-
- From the section Cricket
Sussex have signed all-rounder Aaron Thomason on an undisclosed-length contract following last week's mid-season release by Warwickshire.
Birmingham-born Thomason, 21, had only played one-day cricket for the Bears in four years on the staff at Edgbaston.
"This is a lovely part of the country to live in," said Thomason. "I'm looking forward to getting stuck in.
"This is a great opportunity for me. The club has some great players who I am sure I will learn lots from."
He added: "I'm relishing a new experience in the game and hopefully becoming a crucial part of the side over the next few years."
Thomason made 17 appearances in List A cricket for Warwickshire, making his debut against Middlesex at Lord's as a 17-year-old in 2014. He also played 28 games for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.
Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: "We identified that we want to strengthen our seam-bowling depth and, as a talented fast-medium bowling all-rounder, Aaron fits the bill perfectly.
"He's come through the youth system at Warwickshire and from what we've seen we think we can help him continue his development as a cricketer."