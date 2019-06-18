County Championship: Glamorgan avoid follow-on despite Steve Finn blast

Middlesex fast bowler Steve Finn has played 36 Tests for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Radlett (day three): Middlesex 410: Stirling 138, Robson 107; Labuschagne 3-52, de Lange 3-94 Glamorgan 274-9: Lloyd 59, Labuschagne 51, Cullen 50; Finn 5-64 Glamorgan (4 pts) trail Middlesex (7 pts) by 136 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan go into the final day on 274-9, still 136 runs behind Middlesex, but crucially avoided the follow-on despite a dominant performance from Steve Finn.

The England paceman claimed 5-63 as Glamorgan passed the follow-on target of 261 with eight wickets down.

Graham Wagg (37 not out) and Lukas Carey took them to safety after two quick wickets for Paul Stirling.

David Lloyd and Tom Cullen both hit fifties before mistiming shots as the pitch showed signs of variable bounce.

They came together at 118-5 with a partnership of 86 proving enough to halt the Middlesex momentum despite Finn's first five-wicket haul since 2017.

Rain restricted play to just 48 overs on day three, and with more delays likely it could be difficult to achieve a positive result in the first Championship game at Radlett.