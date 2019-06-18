County Championship: Three-wicket Onions burst edges Lancs nearer victory at Derby

Graham Onions has match figures of 6-28

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 153: Anderson 5-18, Onions 3-19 & 19-4: Onions 3-9 Lancashire 236: Croft 53*; Reece 6-58 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire (4 pts) by 64 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Graham Onions took three wickets after tea as Division Two leaders Lancashire edged towards victory at Derbyshire.

Luis Reece took six wickets against his old side to restrict the Red Rose to 236 - a first-innings lead of 83 runs.

But former England seamer Onions then took 3-9 in six overs, including his 700th first-class victim, Wayne Madsen.

Bad light forced the players off at 17:30 BST, with Derbyshire 19-4, trailing by 64 runs and needing a fine batting display to rescue this match.

England's James Anderson claimed the other wicket to add to his 5-18 in Derbyshire's first innings, trapping Billy Godleman lbw, but it was Onions who ruthlessly dealt with the home side's top order to reach his latest landmark.

Earlier, former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft registered the only half-century of the game so far (53 not out) as he helped Lancs to a batting point before running out of team-mates.

Left-arm medium-pacer Reece finished with figures of 6-58 - taking five wickets in an innings for the third time in his career - but Derbyshire have work to do on day three merely to ensure their opponents have to bat again.

Derbyshire seamer Luis Reece:

"My bowling opportunities were limited with Lancashire at times and I always wanted to become a genuine all-rounder so it's nice I'm taking steps in the right direction.

"When you are playing on a green seamer, Jimmy Anderson is probably not the one you want to rock up against and Graham Onions is arguably one of the unluckiest bowlers in the last 10 years not to play 40 or 50 Tests for England.

"They are quality bowlers and we've got to come out and scrap to try and get ourselves a lead. Any lead on that sort of wicket you never know because it's doing a lot and when the clouds come over it helps even more."

Lancs fast bowler Graham Onions told BBC Radio Lancashire:

(On his 700th first-class victim) "It's been a lot of hard work, a hell of a lot of ups and downs. It's one of those things that when you finish your career you will be very proud of.

"They've still got some good players to come in so we are going to have to bowl well but we obviously feel if this weather stays this way we have a really good chance to try and win.

"Credit to our batters because we were in a bit of a tricky spot. The pitch is doing enough to bring everything into play so well done to Steven Croft and the rest of the guys who got the little partnerships that could win us the game."