County Championship: Tykes skipper Steve Patterson hits 60 and takes 3-21 against Bears

Tykes skipper Steve Patterson completed a first half-century in over three years, just three shy of his career-best 63, also against the Bears at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Clifton Park, York (day two): Yorkshire 259: Patterson 60, Ballance 54, Willey 46, Fraine 42; Hannon-Dalby 5-76, Miles 4-44 Warwickshire 192-5: Sibley 67, Yates 49; Patterson 3-21 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (3 pts) by 67 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson hit his season's best score of 60, then took 3-21 in 17 overs on an even day in front of another packed crowd against Warwickshire at Clifton Park, York.

Resuming on 208-8, Patterson helped claim a second batting point before being bowled out for 259, Tykes old boy Olly Hannon-Dalby finishing with 5-76.

Dom Sibley (67) and Rob Yates (49) then put on 101 for the second wicket.

But Warwickshire collapsed from 139-1 before closing on 192-5, within 67.

In a fine run spread over four overs, Patterson got started by bowling Sibley, who is now just seven short of 500 Championship runs this season.

He then found Yates' edge just one short of his maiden half-century, before trapping Adam Hose lbw second ball.

Although David Willey then also removed Matt Lamb, Sam Hain (23 not out) and Tim Ambrose (11 not out) saw their side safely through to the close, having so far put on 26.

Earlier, Halifax-born seamer Hannon-Dalby, claimed both the final two Yorkshire wickets - forcing Patterson to play on for 60 and bowling Ben Coad - to complete the fourth five-wicket haul in his career against his native county, who he left in 2013.

This first game in York since 1890 marks the start of five successive matches away from Edgbaston for Warwickshire.

