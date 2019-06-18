County Championship: Mohammad Abbas shines as Leicestershire dominate day two against Gloucestershire

Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 56 came off 108 balls and lasted 177 minutes

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 487: Dexter 180, Azad 137, Ackermann 56*; Shaw 4-85 Gloucestershire 41-3: Abbas 3-10 Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Leicestershire (4 pts) by 446 runs Scorecard

Mohammad Abbas took 3-10 as a dominant Leicestershire seized control against Gloucestershire at the end of day two.

Leicestershire built on their overnight total of 343-5 to make 487, with Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 56 the highlight.

The visitors struggled against the pace of Abbas from the start of the reply, Miles Hammond the first man out when he nicked behind in the fifth over.

Two Abbas wickets in two balls had Gloucestershire 16-3, but they reached 41-3 when heavy rain halted play early.

Abbas produced a beauty to have James Bracey lbw for four and, with his final delivery of the over, Gareth Roderick became wicketkeeper Lewis Hill's second victim.

Earlier, Ackermann's fifth Championship half-century of the season saw him finish unbeaten for the sixth time in 13 innings so far.

He shared stands of 46 with Harry Dearden (21) and 63 with Hill (44), while Josh Shaw (4-85) was the pick of the bowlers as the hosts left Gloucestershire chasing a daunting first-innings score.

They will start day three 446 in arrears, with Benny Howell 16 not out and Chris Dent unbeaten on 15.