Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan players in Manchester restaurant altercation

Afghanistan have played in Bristol, Cardiff (twice) and Taunton during this World Cup before Tuesday's game in Manchester

Some members of the Afghanistan squad were involved in an altercation at a Manchester restaurant on Monday, which resulted in the police being called.

It is thought the unnamed members of the squad took exception to being filmed by a member of the public, and confronted him.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 23:15 BST.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Afghanistan are in Manchester for Tuesday's World Cup match against England at Old Trafford.

Batting first, England piled on their highest World Cup score of 397-6, with captain Eoin Morgan hitting a one-day international record 17 sixes in his 148, leaving Afghanistan needing 398 to win.