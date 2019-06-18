England women's T20 v West Indies abandoned due to rain

A minimum five over per side match had to begin by 21:29 BST

First women's T20 international, County Ground, Northampton: England v West Indies Match abandoned - rain

England were frustrated by the weather as the opening women's Twenty20 with the West Indies was abandoned without a ball bowled at Northampton.

Having beaten the Windies 3-0 in the one-day series last week, England were seeking to extend their run of consecutive wins in all formats to 14.

But after rain during the afternoon, the covers remained on and the match was abandoned at 20:07 BST.

The second game in the three-match series is at the same venue on Friday.