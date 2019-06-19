County Championship: Rain ruins Middlesex-Glamorgan prospects

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Radlett (day four): Middlesex 410: Stirling 138, Robson 107 & 125-4 Gubbins 38; Labuschagne 2-25 Glamorgan 288: Lloyd 59, Labuschagne 51, Cullen 50; Finn 5-75 Middlesex (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (9 pts) Match scorecard

Middlesex and Glamorgan saw the chances of a positive finish ruined by the return of rain early on the final afternoon.

Middlesex were heading towards a declaration at 125 for 4 in their second innings, a lead of 247.

Glamorgan faced the prospect of a difficult target of around 280, or about 50 overs to survive in tricky conditions.

Middlesex took 12 points from the weather-hit match to Glamorgan's nine.

The home side enjoyed the better of the match overall thanks to centuries from Sam Robson and Paul Stirling and some hostile bowling from Steve Finn, but Glamorgan's batting crucially showed enough resolve to avoid the follow-on.

The Welsh county remain unbeaten halfway through their Championship season, a remarkable turn-around after 10 defeats in 2018.