County Championship: Joe Denly makes fine century for Kent against Notts

Joe Denly spent most of the early summer at the IPL and with England

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Tunbridge Wells (day three) Kent 309 & 277-3: Denly 111*, Bell-Drummond 79; Pattinson 2-67 Nottinghamshire 267: Nash 67, Patel 52; Milnes 5-68 Kent (6 pts) lead Notts (5 pts) by 319 runs Match scorecard

England batsman Joe Denly scored a fine unbeaten century to help put Kent in charge against winless Nottinghamshire at Tunbridge Wells.

Denly made 111 not out off 176 balls as the hosts closed day three on 277-3 in their second innings, a lead of 319.

A 152 stand with Daniel Bell-Drummond (79) took the game away from Notts.

In the morning session the visitors collapsed from 208-4 to 267 all out, with paceman Matt Milnes (5-68) taking a first five-wicket haul of his career.

Denly, who was left out of England's World Cup squad, had only scored 44 runs in five County Championship innings as he came to the crease at 19-1.

But the 33-year-old rediscovered the form which saw him score more than 2,000 first-class runs and nine hundreds in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, hitting 13 fours and spending more than four hours in the middle.

Bell-Drummond was also impressive in making his second half-century in 14 innings this season before he nicked James Pattinson behind.

A heavy shower ended play 11 overs early, time out of the game that may well affect Kent's chances of winning.

Nottinghamshire, who are bottom of Division One, had begun the day hoping of a first-innings lead - but once captain Steven Mullaney was bowled by Milnes to leave them 228-5, the innings folded.

Mullaney's side are now likely to have to bat for the majority of three sessions on Thursday to prevent a fourth loss in seven matches.