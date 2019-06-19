Shikhar Dhawan: India opener ruled out of World Cup with fractured thumb

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan scored a century despite injuring his hand against Australia

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a fractured left thumb.

Dhawan, 33, was struck by a delivery from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins but went on to score 117 from 109 balls in India's 36-run win on 9 June.

He missed Sunday's match against Pakistan, with KL Rahul opening in his absence, and he will be in a cast until the middle of July.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been confirmed as Dhawan's replacement.

Left-hander Dhawan has made 17 one-day centuries and averages 44.91 with the bat.

India, who are unbeaten in the 2019 World Cup, next play Afghanistan on Saturday at Southampton.

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC