Laura Delany: Ireland women's captain back for Zimbabwe series

Laura Delany was injured in the first of three T20s against West Indies last month

Ireland captain Laura Delany has returned to the one-day international and Twenty20 squads to face Zimbabwe, four weeks after fracturing an ankle.

Delany, who sustained the injury against West Indies, will lead the hosts in three ODIs and three T20s.

"Everything is on track for a speedy recovery and I'm confident that I will be back in time for the first match on 3 July," said the top-order batter.

They are the first squads named under new interim coach Ed Joyce.

Former Ireland batsman Joyce was handed the role, which goes through to the T20 World Cup qualifier in August/September, after the departure of Aaron Hamilton on Monday.

The one-day games (3, 5 and 7 July) will he held at Oak Hill with the first T20 encounter at Stomont (10 July) before Bready hosts the other two (12 and 14 July).

Ed Joyce took his first training session with the Irish women's squad on Tuesday

Zimbabwe, who will be making their first appearance in Ireland, have won four of the nine games between the sides.

"Matches between Ireland and Zimbabwe are typically competitive," added Delany.

"While Zimbabwe are ranked slightly lower than ourselves, they are a professional outfit and have grown as a team over the last couple of years.

"I expect the series will be a good test to see where we are at as a squad."

Ireland squads:

One-day internationals: Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Mary Waldron (wk).

Twenty20 internationals: Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wk).