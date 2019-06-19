Three-day inter-pro: Warriors draw with Lightning after rain

From the section

Andrew Balbirnie hit four boundaries in his 50 against North-West Warriors

The three-day Inter-Provincial between North-West Warriors and Leinster Lightning at Bready ended in a draw after rain ensured an early finish.

There was no play on the first day with the hosts making 135 and Lightning concluding on 49-1 after 13 overs on Tuesday.

Lightning were 154-4 on Wednesday when another downpour ended proceedings.

Andrew Balbirnie scored a half century while George Dockrell produced a late flurry with his undefeated 26.

For their efforts Lightning gained 11 points and the Warriors eight.

Warriors have now played two games and head the table with 16 points while Lightning have 11 and Northern Knights nine.

North-West Warriors 135 (59.3 overs): W Porterfield 25, A Gillespie 22, S Singh 3-15

Leinster Lightning 154-4 (55.4 overs): A Balbirnie 50, G Dockrell 26 no, S Singh 34 no, C Young 3-15

Match drawn