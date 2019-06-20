County Championship: Warwickshire claim final-day win over Yorkshire

Warwickshire batsman Will Rhodes hit 26 runs off one over from Jack Leaning

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Clifton Park, York (day four): Yorkshire 259 & 211: Leaning 65, Lyth 37; Patel 4-48, Hannon-Dalby 4-61 Warwickshire 254 & 219-7: Rhodes 83, Sibley 81; Logan 4-22 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (5 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Warwickshire pulled off a final-day run-chase to beat Yorkshire by three wickets despite a late wobble at York.

The hosts added 33 runs to their overnight score of 178-7 before Jeetan Patel (4-48) wrapped up the innings by trapping Jack Leaning lbw for 65.

Needing 217 to win from 76 overs, Bears openers Will Rhodes (83) and Dom Sibley (81) put on 132 for the first wicket.

Spinner James Logan (4-22) gave the Tykes hope as six wickets fell after tea, before Patel hit the winning runs.

Warwickshire's second win of the Championship season sees them move up to sixth in the table and 22 points clear of Division One's bottom club Nottinghamshire, who lost at Kent.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby (4-61) removed Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson in the second over of the day and Patel reached the landmark of 700 wickets for the Bears as he took the final two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 211.

The Tykes initially made little impact with the ball, and Rhodes went past 50 and accelerated the scoring as he hit one Jack Leaning over for 26 runs which included three sixes.

David Willey did get the breakthrough when he removed Rhodes' off stump but Sibley continued and scored his third half-century of the Championship campaign.

The visitors appeared to be cruising at 166-1 but, after left-armer Logan picked up his first first-class wickets to remove Rob Yates and Sibley, they lost five wickets for 34 runs.

With four runs needed to win, Logan bowled Adam Hose for 24 and Tim Ambrose then edged to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at slip with two runs required.

Yorkshire's momentum ultimately came too late as Bears skipper Patel hit a four to secure victory and consign the Tykes to their first Championship defeat of 2019.

Warwickshire batsman Will Rhodes told BBC WM 95.6:

"It's always nice to come back to your home county and get a win over them.

"It means a lot, but more importantly, it's a really good team win. It gives us that confidence going into next week.

"Yorkshire are a really good side and to come and beat any side who are unbeaten in Division One is a really big scalp.

"I'd been struggling for a while with form and had worked on some things with (coach) Tony Frost before getting back into the first team.

"It was nice to come here and get some runs as it's a ground I'd played a lot of cricket on in the past, so I tried to pass on as much of my knowledge as I could."