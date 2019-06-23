County Championship: Bears seize initiative against Surrey

Will Rhodes' 51 featured nine boundaries

County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day one): Surrey 194: Stoneman 33; Lester 4-41, Miles 3-58 Warwickshire 89-1: Rhodes 51 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (0 pts) by 105 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire dominated Surrey on day one at The Oval before bad light ended play with 15 overs remaining.

The visitors bowled Surrey out for 194 inside two sessions, with Toby Lester - who joined the Bears on a one-month loan from Lancashire on Friday - taking career-best figures of 4-41.

Will Rhodes' 51 helped Warwickshire to 89-1 at the close in reply.

Rob Yates and Dom Sibley remain at the crease for Warwickshire, who will look to build a lead on day two.

Fielding first after an uncontested toss, the visitors made early inroads, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby removing England opener Rory Burns for a duck and Lester claiming the wicket of Scott Borthwick, who scored just one run from 35 deliveries.

Mark Stoneman and Dean Elgar stabilised the hosts, but Stoneman was caught off the bowling of Craig Miles with the 50-partnership in sight.

After lunch, Lester removed Elgar and England's Sam Curran in successive balls, sparking a collapse that saw Surrey fall from 110-3 to 194 all out - 40 of which were extras.

Warwickshire began positively in reply, with Surrey's opening bowling pair of Morne Morkel and Curran struggling to utilise the favourable bowling conditions that Warwickshire had exploited.

The Bears' openers Rhodes and Sibley looked comfortable as they reached 64-0 before bad light took the players off at 16:58 BST.

Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke had Rhodes caught behind with an angled delivery as play temporarily resumed, but the hosts were unable to make any further inroads before bad light ended play at 18:07 BST, leaving the reigning champions - who have yet to win a County Championship match this season - very much on the back foot.