County Championship: Dent leads Glos to strong position v Glam

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent signed his first professional contract with the county in 2009

County Championship Division One, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 168-1 (49 overs): Dent 82*, Hammond 61 Glamorgan Yet to bat Scorecard

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent led the way with 82 not out as his side reached a formidable 168-1 despite being put in by Glamorgan.

Dent and Miles Hammond (61) added 127 against a lacklustre attack on what proved to be a benign pitch.

But the home run-rate fell dramatically after lunch as Glamorgan bowled far more accurately.

Hammond slapped David Lloyd to point, while Dent profited from being dropped twice at slip off Marchant de Lange.

Rain stopped play at 14:55 BST after only 49 overs.

Gloucestershire batsman Miles Hammond told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It was nice to get past the opening bowlers and put a bit of a score on the board though it would have been nice to carry on.

"I hope it won't be another draw, it would be nice if the weather plays its part for once but hopefully we can get three days out there. and press on.

"I think the wicket's got a bit in it, we've done well to get to where we are and hopefully we can put them under real pressure when it comes to bowling."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I think our opening spell was pretty good, but our lines and lengths were so much better after lunch. They scored far too much off the back foot in that first session, though credit to Dent and Hammond, they played very well and got through the new ball.

"We weren't at our best, but I thought we bowled really well after lunch with Lloyd bowling wicket-to-wicket and Hoges (Michael Hogan) bowling well.

"We knew the pitch would be slow after the (wet) weather they've had, but we expected it to do a bit more than it did.

"It was the right decision (to bowl first), but we didn't execute as well as we could have done and two catches going down at slip didn't help our cause either, poor old Marchant (de Lange) has had seven catches dropped at slip this year, all left-handers."