County Championship: Cameron Bancroft hits century for Durham at Sussex

Cameron Bancroft had made just 63 runs in his previous five County Championship innings

County Championship Division One, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Durham 259-5: Bancroft 120*, Eckersley 70*; Jordan 4-41 Sussex: Yet to bat Durham 2 pts, Sussex 1 pt Scorecard

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft hit his first County Championship century for Durham on a rain-hit day at Sussex.

Bancroft hit his 13th first-class ton in 179 balls to help the visitors recover from 90-5 to 259-5.

It had looked set to be Sussex's day when a fine spell of bowling from England international Chris Jordan saw him take three wickets in eight balls.

However, Bancroft (120 not out) and Ned Eckersley (70 not out) steered Durham to a decent total by close of play.

Durham skipper Bancroft, who returned from a nine-month ball-tampering ban in December, hit two centuries in the One-Day Cup in April but has struggled for form in the County Championship.

He was dropped by wicketkeeper Ben Brown on 59 but, aside from that, made relatively serene progress for the bottom side.

The visitors made a disastrous start when opener Alex Lees went for a duck off the bowling of Jordan, who later accounted for Jack Burnham (13), Graham Clark (0) and Liam Trevaskis (0) in eight balls.