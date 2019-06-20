Cricket World Cup: India's Jasprit Bumrah says England the 'most difficult place' for bowlers

Bumrah has taken 90 ODI wickets in 52 matches

India v Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup Venue: Hampshire Bowl Date: Saturday, 22 June (10:30 BST)

England is the hardest place in the world to bowl in one-day cricket, says India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The world number one bowler has taken five wickets in India's three completed matches at the World Cup.

"England has the flattest wickets," Bumrah said. "I feel England is the most difficult place for a bowler. There is usually no help.

"You feel that the ball will swing in cloudy conditions, but it doesn't swing or seam so you rely on your accuracy."

Bumrah is likely to open the bowling with Mohammed Shami after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for two or three games with a hamstring injury.

But the 25-year-old said a change would not affect his plans.

"We're just focusing on our strengths. When I'm bowling with Bhuvneshwar, we're discussing that," he said. "I've played with Shami before, the three of us have played before too. We're just focusing on what we have to do, it doesn't affect us."

India will also be without opener Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb sustained in India's 36-run win over Australia.

But Bumrah said Virat Kohli's side had quality back-up, with Rishabh Pant called in as the replacement for Dhawan.

"Obviously it's unfortunate. He played a really good innings against Australia, he's a very important member," Bumrah added.

"But we've got a lot of faith in ourselves, we've got a good balance. We are not worried about the changes. The people who come in as replacements are also equally good and they can take care of the situations."