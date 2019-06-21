Will Smith: Durham batsman announces retirement
Durham batsman Will Smith has retired from cricket at the age of 36.
Smith, a County Championship winner on three occasions with Nottinghamshire and Durham, has only made one Division Two appearance this year.
He returned to Chester-le-Street in 2018 after four seasons with Hampshire.
"Due to a lack of opportunities and a willingness to see Durham's young players have as many chances as possible, I can say that now is absolutely the right time," he said.
"I have given everything as a player that I can possibly give."
Smith averaged 32.78 in 183 first-class matches, scoring 18 centuries.