England v West Indies: Danni Wyatt's half-century helps hosts to win

Wyatt's score was her highest T20 score in England

Second women's Twenty20 international, The County Ground, Northampton England 180-6 (20 overs): Wyatt 81, Jones 37 West Indies 138-9 (20 overs): King 43; Brunt 2-22 England won by 42 runs Scorecard

England held on to beat West Indies by 42 runs in an entertaining second Twenty20 international in Northampton.

Opener Danni Wyatt scored 81 from 55 balls to help England post an imposing 180-6 from their 20 overs.

West Indies made a quick start thanks to 43 from Stacy-Ann King and Chedean Nation's 22-ball 32, and were in the game at 96-3 after 12 overs.

But both fell in the 13th over and England closed out the win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England can seal the series in the final match on Tuesday.

There was concern for England captain Heather Knight who did not field during the West Indies innings because of a hamstring injury.

The Women's Ashes starts in less than two weeks on 2 July.

England tested at last

England thrashed West Indies 3-0 in the recent one-day international series, winning all three matches by over 100 runs, but were finally tested in this contest, despite the comfortable scoreline.

They were strong favourites at the midway point and that only increased when they removed both West Indies openers in the first two overs, including the dangerous Hayley Matthews, who sliced left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to short third man for two.

But, batting at number three, King added impetus to the tourists' innings with a steady flow of boundaries, her pull shot particularly effective.

West Indies were 31-2 after three overs and 51-2 after six and, despite the run-out of captain Stafanie Taylor for 19, King found an able partner in Nation.

Nation hit a powerful six over mid-wicket, one of six boundaries, and an unlikely win for the tourists was possible with the pair at the crease.

The required scoring-rate was always high, however, and King holed out to deep midwicket off Smith, while Nation was run out four balls later trying to scamper a quick single.

From that point England were clinical. Katherine Brunt quickly bowled Natasha McLean and Kycia Knight to take firm ocntrol before wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor again showcased her fine glove-work to stump Chinelle Henry off Nat Sciver.

With the Ashes on the horizon it was good that England were tested in a competitive game.

More to follow.