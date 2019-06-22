County Championship Division Two: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Sun)

Michael Hogan joined Glamorgan ahead of the 2013 season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Bristol Date: Sunday, 23 June Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan recall seam bowler Michael Hogan to their squad for the Championship match away to Gloucestershire, after being rested for the draw away to Middlesex.

All-rounder Dan Douthwaite, who was 12th man at Radlett, could also return to the side.

Gloucestershire add seamer Matt Taylor and spinner George Drissell to the 11 which drew at Leicester.

Both sides are unbeaten going into the Bristol fixture.

Glamorgan remain in second place with two wins and five draws half-way through their campaign, while Gloucestershire are on just 19 points having played a game fewer.

Their previous meeting this season in Newport ended in a draw.

Gloucestershire (from): Dent (capt), Hammond, Bracey, Roderick (wk), Howell, J Taylor, Higgins, van Buuren, M Taylor, Shaw, Payne, Drissell, Sayers.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Morgan, Douthwaite, Cullen (wk), Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Hogan.