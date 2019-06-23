Cricket World Cup: Faf du Plessis 'embarrassed' by South Africa exit

Media playback is not supported on this device Cricket World Cup highlights - Pakistan beat South Africa at Lord's

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted being "embarrassed" by his country's early World Cup exit but is determined to fight on in the role.

The Proteas' 49-run defeat by Pakistan at Lord's ended their hopes of making the semi-finals.

"The results we're dishing out at the moment are a little embarrassing," he said.

"But as players, we need to front up to this challenge and I need to be part of that."

South Africa's fifth defeat of the tournament confirmed they will not be able to better their semi-final appearance of 2015.

Their only win from seven games so far has come against bottom-placed Afghanistan.

Du Plessis, who has been one-day international captain since 2013, is determined to help rebuild his side's confidence.

"I'm a very proud player and captain and playing for South Africa means a lot to me," he added. "You have to keep trying, you can't go away. For me as captain, I can't retreat into the background.

"The fact we're playing below our level really chips away at me."

Arthur revels in Pakistan's fighting spirit

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Unbelievable!' - Watch Pakistan's five dropped catches

For Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, victory at Lord's kept alive hopes of reaching the last four with three games still to play, after last Sunday's defeat by India had brought criticism of his players.

"The guys were incredibly hurt after that defeat last week," he said.

"They were criticised both in the media and on social media. Hopefully we put in a performance today that will shut some people up for a while.

"We're alive and kicking in this tournament, no doubt.

"If we play our best game, put our three disciplines together, we're as good as any team in this competition."