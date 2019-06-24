County Championship: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan

From the section

County Championship Division Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day two): Gloucestershire 313: Dent 105, Hammond 61; Hogan 3-51, Wagg 3-59 Glamorgan xxx-x: Glos 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan ended day two on xxx-x in reply to Gloucestershire's 313 all out.

The home side fell away badly from their overnight 168-1 despite Chris Dent (105) reaching his second successive century.

Veteran seamers Michael Hogan (3-51) and Graham Wagg (3-59) did most of the damage.

Marchant de Lange claimed his 300th first-class wicket despite bowling with little luck.