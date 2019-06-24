T20 Inter Provincial Trophy: Northern Knights defeat Leinster Lightning

Thompson hit 10 boundaries from 31 balls

T20 Inter Provincial Trophy: Northern Knights v Leinster Lightning Northern Knights 138-5 (13 overs): G Thompson 65 no, G Wilson 21; T Kane 2-21 Leinster Lightning 130-9 (13 overs): A Balbirnie 44, G Delany 36; J Cameron-Dow 3-12 Knights won by 8 runs Full scorecard

Northern Knights opened up a seven point lead at the top of the Inter-Provincial Twenty-20 table with an eight run win over Leinster Lightning in a reduced over game at Pembroke.

Greg Thompson hit six sixes on his way to a brilliant 65 not out off 31 balls as Knights set a target of 139.

Lightning appeared well set until a middle order collapse.

Tyrone Kane struck boundaries from the first three deliveries of the last over before holing out as Knights held on.

Earlier on Monday Munster Reds' meeting with North West Warriors was abandoned due to the wet pitch, which saw the afternoon's game reduced to two innings of 13 overs.

Knights were 2-2 after losing openers Shane Getkate (0) and James McCollum (1) inside the first two openers as Lightning looked to inflict a first defeat of the competition on the table toppers.

However Thompson's brilliant innings, during which he smashed 10 boundaries, saw Knights reach a respectable total.

Gareth Delaney and Andrew Balbirnie shared a 73-run stand early in Lightning's innings to put their side in a strong positions, however they lost their next six wickets in five overs leaving Kane needing an improbable 29 off the final over.

A four and two sixes renewed hope in the Lightning camp but Kane, seeking his third consecutive six, found Mark Adair at deep midwicket, giving Knights the eight run victory.