Adam Riley: Kent off-spinner released by mutual consent

Adam Riley produced career-best figures of 7-150 against Hampshire in 2013

Kent spin bowler Adam Riley has left the club by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old has claimed 128 first-class wickets at an average of 37.31 since making his debut in 2011.

Riley has only played two Championship games for the club this summer, the most recent against Surrey last month when he took a wicket in each innings.

He played for England Lions in South Africa in 2015, and last summer was a member of the Kent squad that won promotion from Division Two.