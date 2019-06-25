County Championship: Gloucestershire bowlers earn lead over Glamorgan

Ryan Higgins conceded just 2.5 runs per over as he took 3-63 against Glamorgan

County Championship Division Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day three): Gloucestershire 313: Dent 105, Hammond 61; Hogan 3-51, Wagg 3-59 & 41-2 Glamorgan 287: Selman 73, Labuschagne 65; Shaw 3-61, Higgins 3-63, Payne 3-90 Gloucestershire (6 pts) lead Glamorgan (5 pts) by 67 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire will go into the final day on 41-2, a lead of 67 over Glamorgan, after a fine performance from their seamers.

Josh Shaw, Ryan Higgins and David Payne all claimed three wickets as the visitors fell away to 287 all out in the same way as the home team.

Glamorgan could only add 100 for the loss of their last six wickets against an accurate attack.

But Gloucestershire then lost openers Chris Dent and Miles Hammond cheaply.

Play did not begin until 14:00 BST on day three because of rain and run-scoring always looked difficult under floodlights all day.

With half of day one also lost, a draw still looks a strong possibility in a battle of two unbeaten sides who have specialised in draws.

Graham Wagg (33) and Dan Douthwaite (23) were the day's only real contributors for Glamorgan but both struggled to get the ball away in uncharacteristically cautious knocks, after Marnus Labuschagne fell early to Payne for 65.

Dent then fell, caught at slip off Michael Hogan for two, and Hammond was bowled by Dan Douthwaite for 21 before bad light brought the players off.

Gloucestershire bowler David Payne told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's quite a good cricket wicket, if you put it in the right area there's a bit in it. I feel like I've been bowling well this season after a tough 18-24 months with injuries so it's quite a big year for me after I felt good in pre-season.

"We come back and make sure we bat well before we think about winning the game, but if you bowl well you could bowl a side out in 50 overs.

"It's important to get a win, but you've got to get the balance right. We want the 20-odd points, but if it's not there we've got to back ourselves that the wins will come in the future."

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a weird one for me and Waggy (batting cautiously), something we're not necessarily used to but the message from the changing-room was the longer we could stick around, the better. Unfortunately we couldn't do it all day, but it was a blessing in disguise because we could come out and take two wickets.

"Things are slowly and surely coming together with my bowling. I'm starting to find my confidence and rhythm again, as I haven't done much since (a four-wicket haul at) Derby.

"It's definitely exciting for both teams who'll turn up and believe they can walk away with the points, all we can do is back ourselves to bowl them out as quickly as we can and chase them down as we did at Derby."