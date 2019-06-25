County Championship: Northants v Leicestershire day two rained off

This is the first full lost day's play lost to rain by Northamptonshire at Wantage Road this season

County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 299: Wakely 65, Rossington 45, Coles 41*; Wright 4-78, Abbas 3-49 Leicestershire 6-0 Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 293 runs Scorecard

Rain prevented any play at Wantage Road on the second day of the County Championship Division Two game between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

After bad weather overnight was followed by further morning rain, umpires Neil Mallender and Billy Taylor made several inspections before finally calling off play at 12:50 BST.

Leicestershire hope to resume their first innings on 6-0 on Wednesday.

They are replying to Northants' all-out total of 299 on day one.