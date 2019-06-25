Brian Lara: West Indies legend in hospital following chest pain

Lara made his Test debut for West Indies against Pakistan at Lahore in 1990

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has been taken to hospital in Mumbai with chest pain.

One of the finest batsman in the game's history, he is in India to perform media duties during the World Cup.

Lara, 50, holds the records for the highest individual innings in both Tests and first-class cricket.

"Our prayers go out to Brian Lara, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to chest pains," said a statement on Twitter from Cricket West Indies.

"On behalf of all at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery."

Lara is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen.

He scored 11,953 runs in 131 Tests - which was a world record until he was overtaken by India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in October 2008 - and a further 10,405 in 299 one-day internationals.

In 1994, he made the highest first-class score - 501 not out - for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston and 10 years later compiled a record unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua.

Lara's international career started in November 1990 and ended in April 2007, and included 34 hundreds in Tests and 19 in one-day internationals.