County Championship: Mark Cosgrove & Hassan Azad anchor Leics innings at Northants

Mark Cosgrove and Hassan Azad added 115 for Leicestershire's third wicket at Wantage Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 299: Wakely 65; Wright 4-78 Leicestershire 273-7: Azad 92, Cosgrove 63 Leicestershire (5 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 26 runs Scorecard

Hassan Azad fell eight runs short of a third century in successive Championship innings as Leicestershire ended 273-7 on day three against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The 25-year-old scored 92 to follow up hundreds in each innings of the Foxes' draw against Gloucestershire last week.

Mark Cosgrove added 63, sharing a third-wicket stand of 115 with Azad.

However, a collapse of four wickets for 13 runs with the new ball put Northants on course for a first-innings lead.

The visitors, who resumed on 6-0 after day two's washout, progressed patiently in reply to Northants' 299 all out.

Pakistan-born left-hander Azad spent more than five hours at the crease before clipping a Luke Procter delivery to Matt Coles at square leg.

Both sides have drawn four of their Division Two matches this season and, despite the efforts of Procter (2-37) and Ben Sanderson (2-54) before bad light brought an early finish, a fifth stalemate looks the most likely outcome.