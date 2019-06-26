County Championship: Alex Lees hundred helps Durham set Sussex big target

Alex Lees' century was his 14th in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Durham 384 & 284-3 dec: Lees 143, Harte 77 Sussex 232& 59-3: Beer 36; Rushworth 3-11 Sussex (3 pts) need another 378 to beat Durham (7 pts) with seven wickets left Scorecard

Opener Alex Lees compiled his second Championship century of the season as they set Sussex a huge victory target of 437 on day three at Hove.

Lees hit 143, including two sixes and 14 fours, and put on 220 for the second wicket with Gareth Harte, who made 77.

Having ended Sussex's first innings on 232 with the second ball of the day, Durham posted 284-3 before declaring.

The home side were soon 4-2 and later lost Will Beer for 36 to reach stumps on 59-3, with 378 more needed to win.

Luke Wells fell in the first over for the second time in the game, caught at third slip off Chris Rushworth, and Harry Finch also went for a duck as he gave a return catch to the Durham seamer.

Beer and Stiaan van Zyl managed to survive 24 overs together to add 55, but Rushworth (3-11) had the former lbw in the penultimate over of play.

Earlier, Brydon Carse bowled Delray Rawlins (56) for career-best figures of 5-43 to end Sussex's first innings, and Lees then took 183 balls to reach his hundred, going to three figures with a boundary from a Rawlins full toss.

He batted for almost five hours before finally edging a ball from leg-spinner Beer to the wicketkeeper.