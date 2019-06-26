Keshav Maharaj: Yorkshire sign South Africa spinner for three games

Keshav Maharaj has taken 94 wickets in 25 Tests for South Africa

Yorkshire have signed South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old will be able to feature in the next three County Championship games, starting with the match with Surrey at Scarborough on Sunday.

Maharaj, who made his Test debut in November 2016, has taken 427 first-class wickets at an average of 27.44.

He had a brief spell with Yorkshire's rivals Lancashire last season, playing three times in the Championship.

"I got the opportunity to play for Lancashire, and against Yorkshire, and developed a bit of a relationship with a few of the guys. I'm very, very happy and privileged to be coming back," he told the club website.

"Aside from the cricket you learn a lot about yourself. You're sort of a stranger in a different place. You have to learn to take more responsibility and find a way to get through things. It adds to your character."