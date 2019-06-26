County Championship: Marnus Labuschagne leads Glamorgan to top with win over Glos

Marnus Labuschagne made his Test debut for the Australian national team in October 2018 against Pakistan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day four): Gloucestershire 313: Dent 105, Hammond 61; Hogan 3-51, Wagg 3-59 & 161: Hogan 4-22 Glamorgan 287: Selman 73, Labuschagne 65; Shaw 3-61, Higgins 3-63, Payne 3-90 & 188-6: Labuschagne 82; Shaw 3-41 Glamorgan (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (6 pts) by four wickets Scorecard

Australian Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne hit 82 to steer Glamorgan to a four-wicket victory over Gloucestershire.

Their third Championship win of the season takes them top of the table, one point ahead of Lancashire who have a game in hand.

Labuschagne made light of a potentially tricky target of 188 in 49 overs.

Gloucestershire were bundled out for 161 in their second innings, Michael Hogan claiming 4-22 in 18 overs.

The home side fell away badly, losing their last five wickets for 16, with 33 apiece from James Bracey and Benny Howell representing their top scores.

Labuschagne took his run tally for the season to 851 as he again emphasised his claim for a place in the Ashes series with a well-judged innings, sharing stands of 62 with Charlie Hemphrey (15) and 79 with Billy Root (31) to take the pressure off the chase as conditions eased.

Graham Wagg hit the winning run with 6.5 overs to spare, as Gloucestershire suffered their first defeat of the campaign after a win and five draws.