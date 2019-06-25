England clinch Twenty20 series win over West Indies after washout in Derby

England are on a run of 14 successive wins across all formats

Third women's T20 international, The Pattonair County Ground, Derby: England v West Indies Match abandoned - rain

England clinched their women's Twenty20 series against West Indies after the third match was washed out in Derby.

No play was possible because of rain and the match, which was due to start at 19:00 BST, was abandoned at 20:25.

England, who were 3-0 winners of the one-day matches, took the series 1-0 after a 42-run win in the second match followed another washout in the first.

The series was England's final international action before the Ashes begins on 2 July.

England captain Heather Knight was due to sit out the match in Derby as a precaution because of a sore hamstring, but will be fit to play in the Ashes opener.

"You always want to win," said Knight, whose side have won their last 14 completed matches. "As a side the pleasing thing was that we have carried the momentum from the winter into the summer.

"We are as best prepared as we can be for the Aussies."

The multi-format series starts with a three-match one-day international series, followed by a one-off Test and three T20s.

You can follow live clips, radio and text coverage of the Ashes on BBC Radio, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.