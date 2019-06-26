Andrew Tye: Gloucestershire secure return of Australia bowler for T20 Blast

Andrew Tye took 13 wickets in 11 T20 Blast matches for Gloucestershire last season

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye has agreed to rejoin Gloucestershire for this season's T20 Blast.

Tye, 32, impressed for the county in the competition as overseas player both last season and in 2016.

"I'm delighted to be returning," he said. "Hopefully we can build on last season and go all the way to win the trophy this season."

Tye is currently part of the Australia A tour of England, taking 6-65 in a 50-over game against Derbyshire on Sunday.

He will be available for Gloucestershire's opening Blast fixture against Glamorgan at Cheltenham on 19 July.