Ireland v Zimbabwe: Hosts bring in Delany for T20 series

Gareth Delany celebrates taking a catch for Leinster Lightning

Leinster Lightning all-rounder Gareth Delany has been handed a first call-up to the Ireland T20 squad for next month's series against Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old right-hander and spinner comes in for the three games along with recalled batsman Greg Thompson.

Zimbabwe's tour starts with three ODIs followed by the T20s, with the matches at Bready and Stormont.

Ireland face a T20 World Cup qualifier in October.

"We are excited at the first inclusion of Gareth Delany, who has clearly demonstrated his skills with both bat and ball during the opportunities he has had with the Wolves and at Inter-Provincial level," said Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors.

"Likewise, the form of Northern Knights' all-rounders Mark Adair and Shane Getkate can't be denied.

Gary Wilson will captain the Ireland T20 team against the tourists

"The Selectors are also mindful of the balance of the squad and have taken note of current form, and the decision to recall Greg Thompson into the national T20 set-up is recognition of his impressive form.

"With the T20 World Cup Qualifier on the horizon, we want to ensure no stone is left unturned in finding a side that will give us the best possible chance of being successful, so we wish Greg well with this opportunity."

Bready will host the first ODI on 1 July and the final two T20s (12 and 14 July) while Stormont stages two ODIs (4 and 7 July) and the T20 opener on 10 July.

Ireland squads for Zimbabwe series:

One-Day International: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

T20I: Gary Wilson (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Greg Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.