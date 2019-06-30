County Championship: Yorkshire opener Will Fraine makes maiden first class ton v Surrey

Will Fraine struck 121 for Yorkshire's second team on the same ground earlier this month

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 327: Fraine 106, Lyth 55, Patterson 46; Clark 5-77 Surrey 48-0: Stoneman 28* Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 279 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire opener Will Fraine scored his maiden first-class century before Jordan Clark led the response with the ball for defending champions Surrey.

Fraine (106) and Adam Lyth (55) put on 116 for the opening wicket, batting through most of the morning session.

But Clark (5-77) took his first five-wicket haul as Surrey fought back to restrict the hosts from 187-1 to 205-5.

Steven Patterson (46) led a tail-end rearguard as they made 327 before Surrey closed on 48-0 in reply.

Both sides were coming off the back of games against Warwickshire, with Surrey having claimed their first win of the season at The Oval last week and Yorkshire narrowly beaten by three wickets the week before at York.

The White Rose seemed set for a profitable day batting first at North Marine Parade before Lyth fell first.

Fraine, whose highest score in his three previous championship appearances had been 42, went on to strike 18 fours and a six in his first ton.

It came a week after making 121 for the second team against Kent on the same ground.

Surrey's persistence with the ball saw Clark ably supported by two wickets apiece for Morne Morkel and Sam Curran before openers Mark Stoneman (28 not out) and Dean Elgar (14 not out) safely negotiated 14 overs against the new ball.