County Championship: Billy Godleman puts Derbyshire on top against Middlesex

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman hit a hundred against his former county

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 372-4: Godleman 102, Hudson-Prentice 99, Reece 96 Middlesex: Yet to bat Derbyshire (4pts) have scored 372-4 against Middlesex (1pt) Scorecard

Captain Billy Godleman scored his fastest Championship hundred as Derbyshire dominated against Middlesex.

Godleman passed his ton from 115 balls and put together an opening partnership of 167 with Luis Reece.

Nathan Sowter had Godleman caught behind for 102, while Reece holed out four short of his century.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice looked on course to reach three figures on his Championship debut for Derbyshire, but fell for 99.

The 23-year-old was caught at mid-wicket off Tom Helm, who added the wicket of Alex Hughes for a duck later in the same over as the home side closed on 372-4.