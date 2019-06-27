County Championship: Temba Bavuma hits first half-century as Northants draw with Foxes

South African Test player Temba Bavuma made his first Northants half-century, in his ninth County Championship innings for the county

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northamptonshire 299: Wakely 65; Wright 4-78 & 206-6 dec: Bavuma 68, Wakely 46; Abbas 3-39 Leicestershire 293: Azad 92, Cosgrove 63; Coles 3-51, Sanderson 3-64 Northants (10 pts) drew with Leicestershire (10 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire's Temba Bavuma hit his first half-century for the county as the rain-hit game with Leicestershire ended in a tame draw at Wantage Road.

After the loss of the whole second day, a draw always looked on the cards.

Northants took up almost all of day one to make 299, while the Foxes occupied the crease on day three to make 273-7.

They too fell just short of a third batting point on 293 before Northants reached 260-6, of which Bavuma made 68, before hands were shaken on the draw.

The Northants' second-innings declaration brought an early halt - and confirmation of 10 points for both sides.

But that was not enough to prevent Northants slipping to the foot of the Division Two table, going into this Sunday's meeting with third-placed Sussex at Hove (30 June).

Sixth-placed Leicestershire are just 23 points off the third promotion place in a tightly-congested table, and only 12 points better off than Northants.

The Foxes are now not in Championship action again until 7 July, when they are due to host Durham at Grace Road.